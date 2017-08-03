Plea to help police find man wanted for 'number of offences'

A search has been launched to find a Sunderland man wanted by police.

Sunderland neighbourhood team is appealing for the public's help to locate Robert Friendship Smith.

The 21-year-old is from Cranleigh Road, Hylton Castle, in the city.

A spokesman for the force said: "Officers want to locate and speak to him in connection with the investigation of a number of offences including: criminal damage, affray and disqualified driving in Sunderland.

"Officers are asking for the community’s help in tracing him as we have as yet been unable to find him."

Inquiries are ongoing to locate him and anyone with any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference SRN 0568415.