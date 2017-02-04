Pint-sized Sunderland singer Tom Smith wins backing of Charlatans and Vaccines after tweeting 'no thank you' letter to Simon Cowell

What would you do if you felt you were being hassled to go on Britain's Got Talent? Would you write an open letter to Simon Cowell?

Pint-sized Sunderland singer Tom 'Mouse' Smith, aged 12, did just that - and his brilliant tweet has won the backing of The Charlatans.

The schoolboy from East Rainton has just been asked to return to play Kendall Calling - one of the country’s biggest music festivals - after wowing the crowds last year, having been personally invited Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess.

But it is not easy being a rising star in the music industry.

The youngster revealed how he has been getting phone calls from ITV hit show Britian's Got Talent (BGT) begging him to enter the competition.

In a handwritten letter addressed to BGT judge Simon Cowell, the talented Houghton Kepier pupil, who writes his own music as well as performing covers, politely told producers to back off.

Twelve-year-old singer Tom 'Mouse' Smith from Sunderland.

Unsure where to send the letter, Tom took a photograph of it and tweeted it instead.

Dated February 4, it read: "Dear Simon and BGT,

"Thanks for all the phone calls and invitations to your TV show.

"Sorry if my first answer wasn't clear enough, but I don't want to be in this competition.

"I write and sing songs for other reasons I can't even put into words.

"No need to phone me back as now everyone has seen this so I can never come on the show, without looking daft.

"Yours sincerely, Tom 'Mouse' Smith."

Tom, who turned to music after a heart condition stopped him playing football, received a huge response to his tweet.

@thecharlatans tweeted: "Good on you @TomMouseSmith. You tell em" and also offered to send him four free tickets to an upcoming gig in Scarborough.

And @thevaccines tweeted: "We like this kid! Good on ya @TomMouseSmith"