Pictures of Sunderland Airshow’s past

Organisers of the Sunderland International Airshow have promised another weekend to remember when the event takes flight again this coming weekend.
The annual event starts on Friday and displays will take place right through to Sunday over Seaburn.
As the extravaganza is alomost upon us, we thought we would have a “dive” into our archives and see what photographs we could “swoop up” for this week’s nostalgia picture spread.
We have the historic American US Airforce B52 bomber, HMS Albion, photographed with the Red Arrows Display Team flying overhead, and pictures of the crowds enjoying themselves watching the entertainment on the Friday evening launch.
Are you one of the many who visit the airshow every year, or do you take a seat in your back garden and watch the spectacle in the comfort of your own home?
We have two pictures from the Airday event, which was held at Usworth in 1967. Did you attend?
