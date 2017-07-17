Pictures of Sunderland Airshow’s past

Organisers of the Sunderland International Airshow have promised another weekend to remember when the event takes flight again this coming weekend.

The annual event starts on Friday and displays will take place right through to Sunday over Seaburn.

File picture Sunderland Airshow Sunderland Air Show 28 July 2001 Photographer Peter Berry old ref number 66866

As the extravaganza is alomost upon us, we thought we would have a “dive” into our archives and see what photographs we could “swoop up” for this week’s nostalgia picture spread.

We have the historic American US Airforce B52 bomber, HMS Albion, photographed with the Red Arrows Display Team flying overhead, and pictures of the crowds enjoying themselves watching the entertainment on the Friday evening launch.

Are you one of the many who visit the airshow every year, or do you take a seat in your back garden and watch the spectacle in the comfort of your own home?

We have two pictures from the Airday event, which was held at Usworth in 1967. Did you attend?

Ian Martin with his four year old son Benjamin. 25th anniversary Sunderland International Airshow. Air show 2013

Email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk with your memories of attending Sunderland’s International Airshow.

Air Day 1967 at Usworth, Washington old ref number 34-4203

The Sunderland International Airshow Friday evening launch. The McCabe family from Sunderland enjoy the show. 30/07/2011

United States Air Force B52 passing over the coast at Seaburn, yesterday as a preview this this weekend Sunderland Air Show. AirPre210710KBjjB

28/07/2007 SUNDERLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRSHOW 2007 Crowds spectators

All eyes to the skies for one of the flying displays. Sunderland International Airshow 2010. Saturday 22nd Sunderland International Airshow

Crowds enjoying the sunshine and spectacle. 24th Sunderland International Airshow, 2012

The audience for Re-Take That on stage at the 25th Sunderland International Air Show Airshow 2013