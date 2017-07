Sunderland is today recovering from the biggest and best Sunniside Live festival so far.

This year's festival, the third, was extended over two days for the first time, and attracted a sell-out crowd of 4,000.

Part of the crowd at Sunniside Live.

It included performances from Happy Mondays, The Farm, Heather Small and K Klass, along with local bands Lord Swans, Social Room and Nutopians.

