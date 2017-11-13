Person brought to safety from wrong side of Sunderland bridge railings

A person who climbed over the side of railings on one of the River Wear's bridges in Sunderland is in the care of the police.

The emergency services were called out at 12.50am today, following a report that someone were over the barrier on the Queen Alexandra Bridge.

Members of Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team where on their way after they received an update the person had been brought to safety and was being helped by the police.

The service has urged anyone with a coastal emergency to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

The Samaritans can be called on 116 123 or emailed via jo@samaritans.org.