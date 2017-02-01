Penshaw Monument looks Wicked as it celebrates return of hit show

Penshaw Monument looks a bewitching sight tonight after going green.

To celebrate tickets going on sale for hit musical Wicked’s return to Sunderland Empire next year, the landmark was lit in the signature colour of the show.

The hit show will be back next year

The news that it would return to the High Street West theatre for a four-week run from September 4-29, 2018, was met with much excitement by its legion of fans.

It proved to be one of the most popular shows ever staged at the Empire during its North East debut in March and April 2015, that was seen by more than 56,000 theatregoers.

The show gives an alternative version of the Witches of Oz story and is based on the novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire. It features tracks Popular and Defying Gravity.