Penshaw flag flies proudly at Glastonbury

Did you spot the Penshaw flag flying high on last night’s Glastonbury coverage?

The flag, complete with the words ‘Straight Outta Penshsaw’ was clearly visible on TV during the Foo Fighters’ headline set.

Charlotte Hook and partner Gavin Rumney were delighted to find out it had been spotted.

The flag originally belonged to Gavin’s cousin, who used it on a sponsored drive to Benidorm to raise money for Grace House.

“It has been all over,” said Gavin, 25, who is making his fifth visit to the festival, while Charlotte is making her first.

“It has been class. The weather has been good, which makes a big difference.

“The Foo Fighters were fantastic - one of the best I have ever seen - then we got back to the tent and checked our phones to find loads of messages from people who had seen the flag.”