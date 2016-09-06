Paris comes to Sunderland as Mica stars at the Empire

Soul star Mica Paris will be raisin' the roof on Wearside later this year.

The platinum-selling songstress will star as Mama Morton when Sunderland Empire hosts a tour of Chicago from November 28 to December 3.

Also starring are John Partridge as Billy Flynn, Hayley Tamaddon as Roxie Hart, Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Neil Ditt as Amos Hart and A.D. Richardson as Mary Sunshine.

Other cast include Daniele Arbisi, Nicola Coates, Frances Dee, Adam Denman, Francis Foreman, Waylon Jacobs, Justin-Lee Jones, Dann Kharsa, Chelsea Labadini, Ellie Mitchell, Peter Nash, Helen Siveter, Kerry Spark, Lindsey Tierney and Emily Warner.

Mica Paris is one of the UK’s most respected female singers with a career of Top 10 hit singles and albums.

She burst onto the music scene in 1998, with the release of debut platinum-selling album, 'So Good’ from which she had her first top ten hit, 'My One Temptation'.

More worldwide hit albums and singles followed including 'Black Angel', 'Stay' and 'Carefree’,' and she has collaborated with a range of respected artists including Prince, Michael Bolton, Dionne Warwick, Paul Rodgers, David Gilmour and Jools Holland.

Stage appearances include the West End productions of ‘Mama I Want To Sing’, ‘The Vagina Monologues’ and ‘Sweet Lorraine’ as well as a sell-out residency at Ronnie Scott's Club and she was most recently seen at the Empire in the UK and Ireland tour of ‘Love Me Tender.’

John Partridge is probably best known for playing the role of Christian Clarke in EastEnders. His many musical theatre credits include Rum Tum Tugger in Cats in the West End, on tour and the official film of the show, John in Miss Saigon on the first UK national tour and most recently Zach in A Chorus Line at the London Palladium.

He was also a judge on BBC1’s Over the Rainbow, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s search to find a Dorothy for the musical The Wizard of Oz.

Hayley Tamaddon has just finished playing Andrea Beckett in Coronation Street and also played Del Dingle in Emmerdale. Her numerous theatre credits include The Lady of the Lake in Spamalot and Janet in The Rocky Horror Show.

Sophie Carmen-Jones’ many West End credits include Jersey Boys, Wicked and We Will Rock You. She will also appear in the forthcoming Disney film Beauty and the Beast. Neil Ditt has appeared in many West End productions including Mary Poppins and Betty Blue Eyes.