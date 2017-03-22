One of Sunderland's busiest roads to be resurfaced at the weekend

One of Sunderland's busiest roads will be resurfaced at the weekend.

Work will take place on the A690 Barnes Gyratory - between Silksworth Lane and Durham Road.



Lane closures will start from 6pm on Saturday, with a full closure from 8pm until Sunday afternoon, and diversions will be in place via Silksworth Lane and Premier Road.

Sunderland City Council says a new low-temperature asphalt, which reduces steam and compaction time, and has allowed the closures to be shortened.



The works are part of the council's on-going programme of highways maintenance.

In recent weeks the programme has re-surfaced sections of the A690 Durham Road in Eden Vale and at Stoneygate, and the A184 Newcastle Road.



Coun Michael Mordey, the City Council's Portfolio Holder for City Services, said: "Sunderland City Council is committed to investing in our city's highways, even as the Government's austerity programme continues to squeeze our budgets.



"We know the Barnes Gyratory is always very busy and this is why these necessary works are timetabled for a Saturday night and into Sunday. This is so there is less disruption to business, commuter and residential traffic.



"Highways maintenance is always a priority for this council as our roads connect lives, link communities and boost businesses.



"The Barnes works are part of this investment programme and priority for improving our city’s roads. And, by using this new asphalting technique we can help reduce the inconvenience of diversions and delays."



By the end of this month and the current financial year, the council will have completed more than 150 separate schemes across the city’s roads and footways.



This new asphalt technique, carried out by Tarmac UK, is also being used under a road closure on Rydal Avenue and Windermere Avenue, Easington Lane from 8am on Thursday until the following afternoon. The works will impact bus services for the two days.