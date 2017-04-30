One man injured and another arrested in disturbance inside club

A man is being questioned by police following an attack in a Sunderland club.

Northumbria Police officers were called o a report of a disturbance at Town End Farm Working Men's Club on Bexhill Road on the estate at 7.10pm today.

A man was found with a facial injury and was given medical treatment.

A spokesman for the force said: "We have officers remaining in the area while inquiries are conducted into the incident and a 38-year-old local man has been arrested.

"If anyone has any information then they should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting incident number 948."