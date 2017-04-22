Off-road motorbike menace kicks elderly Sunderland man to the ground

An off-road motorbike menace kicked an elderly man to the ground as he was walking is dog along a footpath in Sunderland.

Northumbria Police say they were called to the path, which runs along the A19 at Chapel Garth fields at 2.20pm yesterday.

The man, who was in his 70s, told officers he had a verbal disagreement with two males a few minutes earlier, about them riding motorbikes on the narrow path.

The pair became intimidating towards the dog-walker and one of them kicked him, causing him to fall to the ground.

They then rode off at speed.

It is not known whether the victim was injured in the incident, however, police confirmed that no ambulance attended.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and officers are trying to trace the males, thought to be in their 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northumbria Police on 101.