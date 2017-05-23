No Metro service between Sunderland and Pelaw

There are no Metro trains running between Sunderland and Pelaw.

The service has been suspended due to a problem with the overhead lines.

Tickets are being accepted on Go North East services 27, between Jarrow and Heworth; 9, between Jarrow and Sunderland, X36, between Heworth and Sunderland, and 56 between Gateshead and Sunderland.

The number 9 is receomendded for anyone wishing to get to stop close to Fellgate, East Boldon and Seaburn stations.

Four Metro trains are operating a shuttle service between South Hylton and Sunderland Station.