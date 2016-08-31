No further police involvement after man was rescued from River Wear

Police have confirmed they are no longer investigating after a man was rescued after reportedy driving into the River Wear.

At 5.29pm on yesterday, police received a report that a man was in the River Wear near to Lion Place, South Hylton in Sunderland.

Emergency services at the scene of an incident in South Hylton, where a man is believed to have driven a car into the River Wear on August 31. Pictures submitted by Ben Smailes.

Emergency crews attended and the man was brought out of the river and has been taken to hospital to be checked over and his condition is not thought to be life threatening.

Police said at the time that they believed the man may have driven a vehicle into the river.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: “There will be no further police involvement.”

