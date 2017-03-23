Nine gifts for Sunderland mams this Mother's Day

With Mother’s Day fast approaching, we've taken a look at some of the best gifts for Sunderland mams, saving sons and daughters searching them out themselves.

1. For all those “football mams”, why not treat them to a ten-game season card to cheer on the lads as they battle to retain top flight status? Or if she’d prefer to show her colours more literally, replica kits are less than half price, with shirts starting at £18.79 – you can pick a shirt up in the one of the club’s three official stores – including Debenhams, Sunderland.

Would your mam fancy a ticket to see the lads at the Stadium of Light?

2. If mother is more of a magpie (not that kind!), then pop into Pandora or Swarovski in The Bridges shopping centre for some stunning jewellery, fit for a queen. Or if you are looking for a glitzy little gift that will look the part but not cost the earth, then The Jewellery Box in Jacky White’s Market has a great range of pretty products.

3. For music lovers, how about buying a gift that will give something back? Sunderland mam Anne Cantle lost her beloved son Andrew six years ago, and in his memory, the team at Sunderland RNLI – where he regularly volunteered – is aiming to raise enough money to get a new lifeboat to sea. A special CD with music from local artists is on sale at just £10 to help raise the final £7,000 needed to make Anne’s dream a reality. CDs are on sale at The Harbour View Pub and there are also limited copies at Seldon's Leisureworld in Seaburn. Alternatively, contact Sunderland RNLI on Facebook to get a copy.

4. Or if you think she’d prefer some live music, Sunniside Live tickets are now on sale, with songstress Heather Small taking to the stage on Friday, July 7 and indie influencers, the Happy Mondays filling the streets with music on the Saturday night. Check out the details here.

5. Shopaholic mums will appreciate a gift card for the Bridges, which can be spent in all of her favourite stores. With Debenhams, The Perfume Shop, Lush and Beaverbrooks among the retailers to accept the card, you can treat your mother to a fantastic shopping offer on the doorstep. She can even get her retail therapy fix on a Thursday evening, with weekly late night shopping, for a stress-free shopping trip.

Katie Bulmer-Cooke offers a range of courses for your super-fit mam.

6. If your mam is partial to a pamper, Sunderland College’s City Campus is home to a stunning new spa, where the public can enjoy facials, massages, or even a manicure. Help her relax, body and mind, with a soothing treatments using the world famous Dermalogica Skin Care range or even treat her to a re-style or colouring in CitySalon. To book a treatment call 0191 511 6264.

7. The Holistic Hub for Women offers everything from mindfulness sessions and hypnosis, to reflexology and reiki. Based in the Eagle Building, in Sunderland’s High Street East, this women’s-only holistic therapy business will help with general wellbeing, providing a mix of services tailored specifically for the number one woman in our lives. Call 07939 499151 to book an appointment.

8. If fitness is more your mam’s thing, then Sunderland’s very own yummy mummy gym bunny, Katie Bulmer-Cooke offers a range of courses, clubs and cook books to get you looking and feeling your best. Visit her website here for more details.

9. For mammies and little princesses, you can’t go wrong with a Disney movie. Get along to Empire Cinema in Sunderland for the new film remake of Beauty and the Beast, starring the stunning Emma Watson. And the Disney Store in the Bridges has a huge range of official Beauty and the Beast products.

