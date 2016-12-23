New Wearside mum gains a baby and loses six stone

A new mum who’s shed six stone is encouraging women to eat healthily during pregnancy instead of ‘eating for two.’

Kim Whitehouse, 29, from Penshaw, says following a slimming group plan during her pregnancy with daughter Daisy, now eight months, helped her to only gain a healthy two stone over the nine months.

Kim before her weight loss

And she says it made it easier to lose a further four once Daisy was born.

Kim feels so passionately about the plan, which Slimming World runs in partnership with the Royal College of Midwives, that she’s become a consultant for a branch of the group in Grindon.

The mum-of-one’s weight loss journey began before the birth of her daughter when she tipped the scales at 17st 3lbs. She managed to lose four stone prior to becoming pregnant, gained two during pregnancy and has lost another four since, bringing her total weight loss to six stone.

Today she weighs 11st 2lbs and has been able to ditch her size 20 clothes for size 12 outfits.

Kim has lost six stones

“A lot of women give up attending a slimming group when they become pregnant or join after they’ve given birth,” she explained. “People don’t think about attending one whilst pregnant. In fact, it’s something that midwives are happy for you to carry on with.

“They don’t seem to realise there’s a specially-developed plan for pregnant women, which has been developed in partnership with the Royal College of Midwives. You need extra calcium when you’re pregnant so it contains foods with plenty of that, as well as lean meats and vegetables.

“The group has changed the way I think about food, and it was wonderful to get the support to know that I was making the best choices to manage my weight healthily throughout my pregnancy.

“Although I ate more food while pregnant, I didn’t eat for two, I just ate more of the right things. It meant I didn’t have to go on a crash diet after Daisy was born, I just continued to eat healthily.”

New mother Kim Whitehouse encouraging healthy eating through pregnancy

•Kim is relaunching the Grindon group at St Oswald’s Communicare Church Hall, Gladwyn Road on Mondays at 5.30pm & 7.30pm. For more information, contact Kim on 07969101102.

Kim’s pregnant food diary

Breakfast - lean bacon, beans and scrambled eggs.

Lunch - jacket potato with beans and cheese with a side salad.

New mother Kim Whitehouse with daughter Daisy, eight months encouraging healthy eating through pregnancy

Dinner - chicken curry prepared in a healthy way with rice.