New unit will help Sunderland provide “world class” service

Hospital bosses say the launch of a new unit is “the last piece of the jigsaw” in plans to create world-class services in the city.

City Hospital Sunderland NHS Trust has opened its new Integrated Assessment unit (IAU) at Sunderland Royal.

We are delighted to be able to offer patients and staff such a high quality environment to work and receive care. Dr Martyn Farrer

The unit will sit alongside its new Adult and Paediatric Emergency Departments and is the first time all “front of house” acute services will be next to each other on the site.

Bosses say it will improve the flow of patients and increase the efficiency of assessing, diagnosing and treating patients who come to the hospital with more serious and emergency conditions.

The 27-bed unit will allow patients to be moved out of the emergency department and assessed for up to 12 hours, before either being admitted or discharged.

As well as having high acuity beds for patients needing more urgent care, the unit will also feature more single rooms for increased privacy and the latest technology as the new emergency departments.

This will include centrally controlled monitoring that can move with the patient anywhere within the hospital and automated medicine management controlled by fingerprint.

Dr Martyn Farrer, clinical director for emergency care, said: “Our new IAU unit is the last piece of the jigsaw in our ambitious plans to transform emergency care for the people of Sunderland and the surrounding areas.

“We are delighted to be able to offer patients and staff such a high quality environment to work and receive care.

“We already know that the new Adult and Paediatric ED’s have greatly improved the experience that patients have whilst in our care and has helped us to diagnose and treat people more efficiently.

“There is growing pressures on emergency departments across the country and we need to look at advanced ways of working to make sure that we are able to prioritise treatment for those who really need it the most.

“The new IAU will be a welcome addition to our footprint and help us to give people a clearer, transparent journey from the moment they start their care with us with world class diagnostic facilities to complement the excellent care from our dedicated staff.”