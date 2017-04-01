Neighbours rush to help save removal van targeted by arsonist

Neighbours rushed to help save a van man’s removal truck after it was doused with fuel and set alight in an early hours attack.

Chris Ions runs Premier Removals and had parked his Ford Transit Luton van outside his home in Padgate Road, Pennywell, for the night.

Arson attack on Premier Removals van on Padgate Road. Attack location

But he and families next door were woken at about 3am on Thursday, when the vehicle was spotted on fire.

Neighbours – including a couple of men in just their underwear – rushed to help put out the fire with water and brushes.

CCTV footage shows a figure around the vehicle moments before a fire starts near its engine area.

Chris, 30, who has recently set up the business, believes someone poured petrol across the front of the van before it was set on fire.

But the dad, whose-daughter Miley, seven, was in the room closest to the fire, and his pregnant partner Laura Ferguson, 24, who is due to give birth within the fortnight, has vowed the incident will not put a stop to his business.

The cost of the damage has been put at £500.

Chris said: “The neighbours knocked on the door and I went to the spare room window and I saw what was happening.

“I went out and it was put out and there were seven others, including three in just their boxer shorts.

CCTV footage of the blaze, where neighbours can be seen helping to put out the fire.

“I want to thank them for their help.

“I just wanted to make sure it was out as quickly as possible.

“On the CCTV you can see someone come round the van’s side first and then pour stuff and then go around the passenger side, then big flames.

“The van was parked outside my daughter’s bedroom, and my partner’s due in 12 days time. Something could have happened to them.

“But I’m not letting it stop my business.”

The incident has been reported to police.

Anyone with information can call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.