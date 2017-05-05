More funds in store for hospice with launch of new shop

A charity has rolled out a new use for a wallpaper shop as it looks to boost its funds.

St Benedict’s Hospice has opened its fourth shop with the launch of the store in Chester Road.

Mayor of Sunderland, Coun Alan Emerson, serves the first customer of the shop, Nora Ramsay, with retail manager Marie Leighton and chairman Derek Moss.

The unit has been refitted of the former decorating business and will now stock a range of donated clothes, bric-a-brac, home furnishings, toys, books and collectables.

All money raised will help improve, extend and enhance patients care and the support it offers at St Benedict’s Hospice and Centre for Specialist Palliative Care.

The shop was opened by Sunderland’s mayor, Councillor Alan Emerson, and it will be run by a team of staff and volunteers.

Retail manager for St Benedict’s, Marie Leighton, said: “We are so excited to be opening the doors to this, our fourth charity shop.

We have wanted to have a presence in the Chester Road area for quite some time now and it has been a matter of waiting for the right premises to become available. Marie Leighton

“We have wanted to have a presence in the Chester Road area for quite some time now and it has been a matter of waiting for the right premises to become available.

“This is a busy and vibrant shopping area with close proximity to the hospital, the university and the city centre so we are confident that this new store will be an excellent addition to our retail offering and we hope that the local community will become regulars and help us to raise as much money as possible to enhance the care and services provided at St Benedict’s Hospice.”

The shop joins others in Sea Road in Fulwell, Ryhope Road South in Ryhope and Front Street in Hetton.