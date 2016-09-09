Mobility scooter user gets three punctures as back lane left ‘like a sewer’

A former councillor has hit out at council bosses after claiming that discarded rubbish gave mobility scooter punctures three times.

Rosalind Copeland, who was a member for Southwick ward for eight years, says she had no problems with flat tyres until April this year.

Rosalind Copeland back on her mobility scooter after a number of punctures.

Mrs Copeland, who has mobility problems, has been forced to fork out £215 for repairs, blaming broken glass on footpaths.

And she puts it down to cuts to street cleaning services by Sunderland City Council.

She said: “I couldn’t go out in the back lane, right or left or anywhere, it’s just glass all over.

“It’s like a great big sewer there. I was a councillor for eight years.

“I’ve used my scooter for more than 10 years and I have never, ever had a puncture.

“Ever since the cut backs, it’s happened three times.

“I’ve had three flat tyres since April.

“I’ve had to pay out £215 repairs. I can’t afford to keep paying.”

The last time Mrs Copeland ran into problems, she would have been left stranded, but for a pair of good samaritans, who came to her aid.

“I had to go for a physio appointment at Bunnyhill,” Mrs Copeland said.

“On the way back my back left hand tyre went down.

“Two good samaritans let me put my scooter in their back yard.

“They let me use their phone and gave me a lift back home.

“If it hadn’t been for these two I don’t know what I would have done. I don’t carry a mobile phone with me.

Coun Michael Mordey, the council’s portfolio holder for City Services, said: “I would remind all residents of the city that the situation we find ourselves in is a direct consequence of Government austerity measures.

“We have as a council for the last six years managed the cuts in our funding by reducing as much as we can in back office functions.

“However, despite the best efforts of council officers and elected members to protect frontline services, the impact of the latest round of Government imposed cuts means that there simply isn’t the money available to us to carry on as we did.”

Concerns can be reported on 520 5550.