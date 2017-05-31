Metro delays after trespasser on the line in Sunderland

Metro services in Sunderland were suspended for a short time this evening, due to a trespasser on the line.

Police were called after an intruder was spotted.

A spokesman said: "At 7.25pm this evening, there was a male person trespassing on the tracks at St. Peter’s Metro Station.

"A train had to be halted and police were called to deal with the incident and they did so.

"We resumed service at 7.59pm. There have been delays as the trains were backed up."

Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team were also called to the scene.

The team's Facebook page says: "We were paged this evening along with Sunderland inshore lifeboat to assist the police with a person on the Metro Bridge.

"With Tyne and wear Fire and Rescue Service in attendance along with the police, the person was eventually brought to safety."

Trains are now running again but not to timetable between South Hylton and the airport.