Metro announces 32 new customer service jobs for summer

The Tyne and Wear Metro is recruiting more staff to provide customer service on the system over the summer.

Customer service advisors are being taken on as Metro looks to increase staffing on trains and at stations ahead of a busy summer of events and a 34-day major line closure.

A total of 32 new jobs are up for grabs.

The extra employees are being recruited on a temporary basis but will have chance to become a permanent members of Metro staff.

Duties include staffing Metro stations and trains, dealing with customers, and assisting with crowd control when special events are happening.

These include events such as football matches in Sunderland and Newcastle, pop concerts, the Sunderland Air Show and the Great North Run.

Extra staff are also needed to provide customer service during Metro’s major line closure, which will see a section of Metro line closed from July 31 until September 2, South Gosforth to Four Lane Ends and South Gosforth to Shiremoor.

Metro Services Director, Chris Carson, said: “We’re putting more staff on the Metro system this summer as we look ahead to a busy few months for the Metro.

"We want to ensure that we provide the best possible customer service, especially for large events and for our forthcoming major line closure.

“This is a great chance to come and work on the Tyne and Wear Metro, one of the most iconic and recognisable brands in north east England.

“While the new jobs are temporary, successful applicants will have the chance to make it a permanent move.”

Nexus took over the direct operation of Metro services at the beginning of April this year.

Anyone who is interested in applying to become a Metro customer service advisor can get more details from the Nexus website, www.nexus.org.uk/careers.

The closing date for applications is Wednesday, July 5.