Men to appear in court charged with attempted robbery on Sunderland Post Office

Two men are to face allegations they tried to rob a Wearside Post Office.

On Monday, two men attempted to rob Ford Post Office in Hylton Road.



Two men have now been charged with attempted robbery.



They are George Tumilty, 31, of Flodden Road, Ford Estate, and Kevin Jarvis, 45 of Garfield Street, in Pallion.

The incident happened at the Post Office in Hylton Road, Sunderland.

Both are due to appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court this morning.



Detective Inspector Dave Cole said: "We appreciate some people may have experienced some disruption during our inquiries and I'd like to thank members of the public for their help, support and cooperation.

"It is not something we take for granted and we're very grateful to our local communities for this support."

A firearm was discharged during the incident and no money was taken.

No one was injured, but a member of staff was left shaken.

Updates are to follow on today's court hearing.