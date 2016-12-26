Meet Sunderland’s Christmas Day babies

New mum Nicola Hubery got some extra special festive holly when her daughter was born on Christmas Day.

Holly Hubery was one of four babies born at Sunderland Royal Hospital yesterday, and the only girl.

Holly Hubery

First time mum Nicola, 28, from Peterlee, chose the seasonal name after Holly made her entrance into the world at 1.30am on the big day, weighing 7lbs 12.5oz.

The sports practitioner at Acre Rigg School said: “My original due date was the 24th, then it changed to the 21st and my waters actually broke on the 23rd. “In the end I had to have a C-section. I thought she’d be born on Christmas Eve, but once it passed midnight I knew it would be Christmas Day.

“I didn’t know what I was having and I thought she’d be a boy, so when it was a girl on Christmas Day I thought Holly would be a great name. The midwives have been great and gave her a crochet angel as a present.”

Also born on Christmas Day was Jacob Lucas Hoggarth-Holland after mum Claire Hoggarth, 33, from Murton, gave birth at 5.15pm.

Nicola and Holly

Despite being born three weeks early, Jacob was born weighing 9lbs 14.5ozs.

He was the perfect Christmas present for his half brothers Warren Jackson, 10, Gareth Jackson, 13, Kian Holland, nine, and Shay Holland, ten.

Claire says Jacob’s birthday will make the day extra special for her and Jacob’s dad, Craig Holland.

“We’ll have to make sure he gets two sets of presents each Christmas,” she said. “He was given a lovely blanket by the midwives and I was given a gift set, they’ve spoilt both of us. I just can’t wait to get him home now so his brothers can meet him.”

Claire Hoggarth with baby Jacob

Lynn Metcalfe, midwife at Sunderland Royal Hospital, said: “The Christmas Day shift is always a special one. Obviously we’d rather be at home with our families, but if we can’t be with them this is the second best place to be.”