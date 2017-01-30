Man who brought concerts to Stadium of Light starts job at Wembley

The man who saw Sunderland's Stadium of Light become a leading summer concert venue has begun his new role in London.

Gary Hutchinson, who was Sunderland AFC's commercial director, has joined the team at Club Wembley, which runs events at the London stadium.

In his role in the North East, he helped bring some of music's biggest names to perform in the city, including Bruce Springsteen, Coldplay, Beyonce and Take That.

He said: "It’s a newly created role here at a very exciting time to join the FA with the new strategic plan up to 2020, which was launched in late 2016."

Wembley Stadium is run by Wembley National Stadium Limited, a subsidiary of The Football Association (FA).

His new job will see him work on sales and delivery, hospitality and all live events including concerts, NFL, rugby, boxing, EFL cup, retail and tours and general commercialisation of group assets at Wembley and St George's Park, the home of the FA's 24 national teams in Staffordshire.

He has said he remains committed to the city and will continue to support it.

Mr Hutchinson confirmed he would leave Sunderland at the end of last year.

He had been on the club's board for five years and spent a total of 17 years with the business.

At the time he said: "I have been offered an exciting opportunity to embark on the next stage of my career, which I am really looking forward to.

"Of course I am saddened to leave behind some wonderful colleagues, friends and clients, but I will take so many positive memories and incredible experiences with me.

"I would like to sincerely thank Ellis Short, Martin Bain and Angela Lowes for their support and friendship during my time at the club and everyone I have worked alongside during my 17 eventful years.

"I have been a Sunderland supporter all my life and I will continue to follow the club with tremendous pride.

"I wish David and the team, along with everyone associated with Sunderland, the very best of luck for the remainder of the season and beyond."

Sunderland AFC chief executive, Martin Bain, added said: "On behalf of everyone at the club I would like to thank Gary for his hard work and dedication during his time at Sunderland.

"He leaves with our sincere good wishes and we hope he enjoys success in his new role."