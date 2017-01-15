Man taken to hospital after chip pan blaze at Sunderland home

A man has been taken to hospital by ambulance after breathing in smoke when a chip pan caught light.

The emergency services were called to Alloa Road in Farringdon just after 2pm today after the blaze broke out.

Two fire service appliances attended the house and found the man had already got out of the property.

He was taken to hospital by paramedics for treatment for smoke inhalation.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus put out the fire using a damp towel.

The incident left the pan destroyed and the cooker damaged, while the kitchen was and the ground floor were damaged by smoke.