Man simulated sex with handrail and pulled trousers down in front of teenage girls on Sunderland Metro train

A pervert has been spared jail after he simulated sex with a handrail and pulled his trousers down in front of underage girls on a Metro train.

Christopher Lamb, 30, first approached two girls – both aged 13 – on the platform of Sunderland Station at about 7.30pm on October 26, last year, city magistrates heard.

A Metro train at South Hylton Metro Station.

He then proceeded to travel with them to South Hylton station while subjecting them to his vile behaviour, which was all caught on CCTV.

Prosecutor Steven Davies said: “This incident occurred on the Tyne and Wear Metro, between Sunderland and South Hylton.

“A number of young persons were on that train.

“There were more females than males and some of these females complained about the behaviour displayed by Mr Lamb.”

He then walked down the carriage and took hold of the handrail – he began to simulate sex with the pole, telling the girls ‘I’d do both of you’ Steven Davies, prosecuting

Mr Davies said the two 13-year-olds were approached by Lamb on the platform of Sunderland Station and he made inappropriate remarks about their bodies. He then boarded the same Metro as them.

The court heard the girls saw two male friends on board and told them what Lamb had said.

Mr Davies said: “He then walked down the carriage and took hold of the handrail.

“He began to simulate sex with the pole. There were several young people on the Metro.”

Lamb then lunged towards one of the girls, Mr Davies said.

“She thought he was going to grab hear breast, that he wanted to touch her sexually,” he added.

“The group told Mr Lamb they were only 13, and he replied ‘so? I’m in my 30s’.

“He tried to hug one of the males, then pulled his trousers down.”

When the train arrived at South Hylton, the girls went into a convenience store. They then saw Lamb being ejected from the Jolly Potter pub, the court heard. He then boarded the train again in a different carriage and police were called.

Another girl, aged 14, who was on the train was asked by Lamb if she would participate in a sexual act with him. He also made a racist comment.

“She said she thought Mr Lamb was a paedophile and she was scared she was going to get raped,” Mr Davies added.

“Now she is frightened of using the Metro.”

The girl’s friend, also 14, said Lamb was asking where they lived because he wanted a party and that he wanted to have sex with her.

All girls said they were scared and upset following the incident and that they were worried about using the Metro in the future.

Lamb, of Glencoe Square, Grindon, pleaded guilty to outraging public decency.

Cheryl Ford, defending, said: “He started drinking alcohol at 2pm – he had four cans of Fosters and three 20cl bottles of vodka.

“The next thing he remembers is being in South Hylton, he then saw police in the town centre and fell asleep in a cell, where he woke up the next morning.

“He suffers from psychosis and depression.

“He doesn’t normally drink vodka because of the effect it has on his medication.

“At the time of this incident he had not taken his medication for two days.

“He has no recollection of the incident but he accepts it was him.

“He has a very, very limited record of previous convictions. He has a drunk and disorderly from April 2016 and two cautions in 2014.

“This is out of character so far as the sexual side of it.”

Lamb was sentenced to an 24-month community order with 60 days’ rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was also banned from travelling on public transport for 12 months, unless accompanied by a family member, health or social worker.

Lamb will have to pay £100 in compensation to each of the four girls.