Man jailed after leading ‘sustained attack’ in Sunderland which left victim with bite injuries

A Sunderland man has been jailed after admitting his part in a ‘mindless’ attack in Sunderland city centre which saw a man suffer bite injuries to his ear.

Carl Younger, 21, of Friar Road, Ford Estate, is starting a 12-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to leading a ‘sustained attack’ on victim Aram Ali following a night out.

The incident started inside Passion nightclub.

Three other defendants received suspended prison sentences after admitting joining in the brawl, which took place in October 2016.

Younger, who had ambitions of entering the armed forces and worked in bars in the city, was described as the ‘ringleader’ of the group by Recorder Lowe QC, who sentenced the four men at Newcastle Crown Court, sitting at Moot Hall.

The court heard that the violence started inside Passion nightclub, in the city centre, when there was a disagreement over Mr Ali’s girlfriend.

The court was shown CCTV footage from inside the nightclub which showed Mr Ali striking an individual before the group, including all four defendants, was thrown out.

The disagreement continued outside the Bakers Oven, on Holmeside.

Neil Pallister, prosecuting, said: “Younger ran straight towards Mr Ali, who recalls being punched in the face by Younger.

“From CCTV footage, Younger then puts him into a headlock and was grappling with him.

“Mr Ali recalls others joined in the assault.

“He felt immediate pain to the top of his right ear.

“He had been bitten. He then recalls being punched by what felt like many other people.”

The groups were split up before the violence resumed opposite Chilino’s takeaway, further up the road, when the court heard Younger again got Mr Ali into a headlock and began hitting him, while others also launched blows.

Younger pleaded guilty to wounding with intent.

Anthony Bewick, 20, from Sunningdale, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to affray, and received a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, was ordered to carry out 240 hours of unpaid work and told he must abide by a curfew at his home address between 7pm to 7am for two months.

Josh Carlin, 20, from Dene Street, Silksworth, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to the same offence, and received the same punishment.

Liam Holmes, 21, of Aldwych Road, Farringdon, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to affray, and was also given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and told he must carry out 240 hours of unpaid work, and handed a £750 fine.

Defending Younger, Thomas Laffey said: “He accepts by his plea he behaved in a way that was entirely inappropriate.

“Mr Younger tells me he has since met with Mr Ali, they are friends and have settled their differences. They know each other reasonably well now.

“This is his first appearance before a court and one of those circumstances where you can say with some confidence it will be his last.”

Addressing Younger, Recorder Lowe QC said: “On this night, you took part in and led a sustained attack against Mr Ali.

“It is quite clear from the footage I have seen that you were the ringleader in all of this, after there had been some incident in the nightclub between you.”

Speaking to the others, he added: “This was a sustained attack and you all joined in both attacks.

“This was mindless violence in the city centre fuelled by drink, which usually leads to an immediate custodial sentence.

“You are clearly remorseful for what happened that night.

“There has been no repetition of such behaviour and you have never behaved in such a way before.”