Man in court charged with murder of former Wearside soldier

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of an army veteran.

Former soldier Craig Guy, who was from Washington and had also lived in Southwick, was living at The Beacon at Catterick Garrison, which provides supported housing for vulnerable veterans.

Craig, 34, was found at the property with fatal injuries at 11.30pm on Thursday. It is believed he had been stabbed.

Ian McLaughlin, 51, of Marne Road, Catterick Garrison, has been charged with his murder.

He appeared before Teesside Crown Court this morning, when the case was adjourned to July 10 for a pre-trial hearing and he was remanded in custody.

He is due to stand trial on September 20.





