Man found dead in Sunderland cemetery had fatally stabbed himself, inquest hears

A man found dead in a Sunderland cemetery took his own life by stabbing himself in the stomach, an inquest heard.

Andrew Scott was discovered by a passer-by walking their dog in Bishopwearmouth Cemetery at 6.30am on February 9, the hearing at Sunderland Civic Centre was told.

Sunderland Assistant Coroner Clare Davies heard from her officer, Neville Dixon, who outlined a summary of the evident.

Mr Dixon said the 42-year-old, of Falklands Road, Ford Estate, usually spent most of the day in bed before getting up in the evening.

He said: “At 6.30am the ambulance service received a report of unconscious male in Bishopwearmouth Cemetery, from a passer-by out walking his dog.

“He had a knife in his chest – upper abdomen area.

“Despite the best efforts of the paramedics they confirmed life extinct at the scene.”

Mr Scott’s mother, who had reported him missing, was informed by police that he had been found in the cemetery.

Mr Dixon said police enquiries confirmed there was no third-party involvement in his death.

The knife had been recently purchased by Mr Scott and the matching sheath was found in his bedroom.

The inquest heard he had a history of mental health problems and had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia in his twenties.

A post mortem carried out by Home Office pathologist Dr Nigel Cooper confirmed he died from stab wounds to the abdomen.

Recording a conclusion of suicide, Ms Davies said: “Andrew Scott had long troubled history with mental health services.

“He had a history of paranoid schizophrenia, alcohol use and deliberate self-harm, at times justifying medical treatment.

“At shortly before 5am he left his home address and went to Bishopwearmouth Cemetery.

“He took with him his Rambo-type knife, leaving the sheath at home.

“He deliberately used that knife to inflict stab wounds on himself, fatally.

“There was no third-party involvement and the post mortem report is clear that the stab wound was self-inflicted.

“I am satisfied that took his own life and intended to do so.”