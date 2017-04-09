Man found dead by girlfriend in Sunderland house

A man believed to be in his 20s was reportedly found dead in a Sunderland house by his partner.

The discovery was made at the home in Rosemount, South Hylton, this morning.

A nearby resident said the man’s girlfriend returned home at 11am to the devastating find.

The woman, who did not wish to be named, said: “The lady went to work this morning.

“I don’t know whether they are married or not, but she found him dead.

“The ambulance pulled up and two police cars.

“The girlfriend came out and said he’d been found dead.

“My partner saw the ambulance pull up. It didn’t have the blue lights or sirens on or anything.”

The neighbour said she was shocked about what had happened.

“It’s devastating,” she said. “He’s only a young lad. It’s very sad.”

She said she thought the couple had lived in the semi-detached house for about two years, adding: “I didn’t know him, and hardly ever saw him, I’ve seen him go past a couple times.”

Police say there is no investigation being carried out into the death.