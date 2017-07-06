Man exposed himself in broad daylight at Sunderland bus stop

Police are appealing for information after man exposed himself at a Sunderland bus stop.

The incident happened between 5.25pm and 5.35pm on Saturday, at the bus stop opposite Bakers Oven on Holmeside.

A man exposed himself while at the bus stop causing concern to members of the public.

Enquiries are on-going and police are appealing for witnesses.

A 58-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion for outraging public decency and has been released under investigation.

Any witnesses should ring Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 874 010717 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.