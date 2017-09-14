Man charged after horrific attack leaves victim in critical condition

A man has been charged in connection with a violent attack which left a man in a critical condition.

Keith Ramshaw, 37, of Bournemouth Parade, Hebburn has been charged with unlawful wounding after the incident in Sunderland city centre on Sunday, September 3.

The attack took place between 9.15pm and 9.45pm near the entrance of Debenham's car park at The Bridges Shopping Centre.

A 53-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and his condition remains critical.

Ramshaw entered no plea to Section 20 assault when he appeared before South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

He was released on conditional bail and will next appear at Newcastle Crown Court on October 10 for a plea and trial preparation hearing

Three other people - one man and two women - who were also arrested have been released on police bail.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and asking anyone with information to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 1149 030917 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.