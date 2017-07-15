Man caused £1,100 of damage to Sunderland school

A man who charged towards a Sunderland school with a traffic cone caused more than £1,000 of damage to its entrance.

Aaron Jones was spotted by a security guard at Castle View Academy running towards the main doors of the premises at 7am, on Sunday, June 18, Sunderland magistrates heard.

Mr Jones remembers going out with his friends and consuming quite a lot of alcohol – he can’t explain why he behaved the way that he did, walking home in the early hours Ian Cassidy, defending

The 20-year-old then kicked the automatic doors a number of times before grabbing hold of one of them attempting to pull it off its mechanism.

Prosecutor Paul Doney said the guard had been on duty at the main reception desk of the school, in Cartwright Road, when he saw Jones with the traffic cone running towards attacking the doors.

Police were called and Jones was arrested after officers viewed CCTV footage of the incident.

He made no reply to questions when interviewed.

Mr Doney said: “The staff member said in his statement that extensive damage was caused to the main entrance automatic doors, of £2,000.”

The school later clarified in a telephone call that the damage cost £1,109.43 to repair.

Jones, of Bradshaw Square, Town End Farm, admitted criminal damage.

Ian Cassidy, defending, said: “The offence is admitted.

“Mr Jones remembers going out with his friends and consuming quite a lot of alcohol.

“He can’t explain why he behaved the way that he did, walking home in the early hours at just after 7am.

“He saw the school and for some inexplicable reason, he decided to kick the doors.

“The amount of the damage is disputed. Mr Jones has passed the school since and the same doors have been put back on.

“It is something that he is very ashamed of doing.

“He does have a record, but it isn’t the longest record you have ever seen.

“From memory it’s five offences.”

Jones was fined £120 and was told to pay £85 costs and £1,109.43 in compensation.