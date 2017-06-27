Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman stabbed to death in Sunderland

A man is being held on suspicion of murder after a woman was stabbed to death in a Sunderland house.

At 12.10am today police received a report of concern for a woman at an address in Hylton Castle in the city.

Emergency services attended and found a woman with fatal knife injuries.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

Extra officers are in the area to offer reassurance to residents.

Detective Inspector Dave English, who is leading the murder investigation, said: "We know local residents will be concerned and will have officers in the area to offer reassurance.

"Our inquiries are in the initial stages but this is believed to be a domestic incident between people who know each and our thoughts are with the family of those affected at this awful time."

Anyone with information that may help the investigation should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 13 270617 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.