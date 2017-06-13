Little battler Bradley Lowery in high spirits after going toy shopping

Little battler Bradley Lowery was in high spirits today after a going shopping for toys.

The six-year-old youngster, who suffers from terminal neuroblastoma, went on a trip out with family as he was having a good day.

After picking out treats in the toy shop, Bradley, from Blackhall, insisted on going for a mocktail at a nearby restaurant.

A message from his mum Gemma, posted on the Bradley Lowery's Fight Against Neuroblastoma Facebook page alongside a beaming photograph of Bradley, read: "Bradley has felt good today and we managed to get him to the toy shop.

"He had lots of fun choosing lots of toys - I'm not sure where we going to put them.

"Bradley's next request was a strawberry daiquiri - alcohol free of course - from Frankie and Benny's.

"He has had a lovely day and I'm very thankful for days like these."