A group of people had to be freed from a lift after the doors stuck at a Sunderland high rise.

Firefighters from Sunderland Central Fire Station were sent to Hedworth Court, off Hudson Road, Hendon, at 12.25am today after one of the two men and two women called 999 for help.

The lift car had become stuck on the ground floor and the doors would not open.

The crew used a lift key to open the doors and the group then used a neighbouring lift to reach a New Year's party in the building.