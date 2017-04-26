Lib Dems name their man for Sunderland Central election battle

Liberal Democrats have named their choice to contest Sunderland Central in June's General Election.

Millfield and Thornholme councillor Niall Hodson was formally adopted as the party's candidate at a meeting of party members to launch the campaign last night.

The local party has confirmed it has candidates in place to fight all three seats in Sunderland.

"Everyone I speak to in Sunderland says it’s time for a change from the same old Labour Party taking our city for granted and expecting their votes at election time, despite doing nothing to earn them," said Mr Hodson.

"Locally, an arrogant Labour Council has been running our city into the ground while our MPs sit silently by. In Parliament, Labour has been complicit in pushing through the Tories' hard right agenda, posing no opposition whatsoever.

"This is devastating for Sunderland and we need a change of direction urgently. Sunderland voters recognise this: in recent months they have rejected other parties and elected hardworking Liberal Democrat campaigners to the City Council. Replacing our lacklustre MPs is the next step.

"It’s clear there’s only one alternative to Labour’s complacency and neglect of our city and the Tories’ hard right wing agenda – and that’s the Liberal Democrats."