Lantern release to remember Amber Rose Cliff as cervical cancer campaign gathers momentum

A lantern release will be held in memory of Amber Rose Cliff as supporters of a campaign in her memory have won the backing of a North East MP.

Family, friends and supporters of the 25-year-old, from Ashbrooke, will gather on Roker beach, on Friday, January 27, to release lanterns into the sky.

T-shirts and hoodies featuring the new Amber's Law logo. In memory of Amber Rose Cliff.

Amber Rose died earlier this month, aged just 25, following a four-year battle with cervical cancer.

She had repeatedly asked for a smear test after suffering symptoms from the age of 18 – only to be told they are only available to women over 25.

Amber was only diagnosed with cancer after she paid for and had the test privately.

Now, a petition to create ‘Amber’s Law’ has gained more than 190,000 signatures backing the test to become more readily available. The petition has also been supported by a number of celebrities.

I sympathise profoundly with anyone who is affected by cervical cancer and my thoughts are with the family and friends of Amber Rose at this difficult time Grahame Morris MP

Amber’s brother Josh, 27, has asked people to meet at 7pm, near the parking bays, to the left of the pier.

He said: “We set some lanterns off at my mam’s on Tuesday and we kind of thought it would be good if we could get more people together in memory of Amber.

“We want as many people as possible to get involved.”

The campaign has also received the backing Easington MP Grahame Morris, who has raised the subject with the Department of Health.

A letter from Easington MP Grahame Morris about Amber's Law, in memory of Amber Rose Cliff.

Mr Morris wrote: “Thank you for your recent email regarding cervical cancer and the related Amber’s Law campaign.

“I sympathise profoundly with anyone who is affected by cervical cancer and my thoughts are with the family and friends of Amber Rose at this difficult time.

“I support the Amber’s Law campaign as women no matter what their age should have access to smear tests if they are concerned about the symptoms of cervical cancer.

“In view of the circumstances I have made representations to the Department of Health, highlighting your support and the current petition which has in excess of 180,000 signatures calling for changes to NHS guidelines to make screening more readily available.”

Amber Rose Cliff.

The letter adds that Mr Morris will write back once he has received a response from the Government.

Josh said: “We are really pleased Grahame Morris is backing the campaign and will be putting it forward to the health secretary. We just want to keep pushing it really.

“It’s going really well and means so much, keeping her memory alive, but the main thing is saving other people from going through this.”

Meanwhile, graphic designer Paul Barber has created a logo for Amber’s Law, which has been printed on hoodies and t-shirts, in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Josh said the items will be for sale in stores yet to be confirmed, however, they can also be bought at the lantern release next week.

The t-shirts will retail at £6 each and hoodies cost £15.

The new Amber's Law logo. In memory of Amber Rose Cliff.

The petition can be signed at www.change.org/p/the-government-lower-the-age-of-cervical-cancer-screening-to-18-for-high-risk-groups