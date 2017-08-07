Jobs boost for Sunderland technology firm

A Sunderland technology business is heading for the big 4-0 after rapid client growth saw it significantly increase its workforce.

Saggezza, which works with businesses to explore how they can get more value from their data, has seen its team quickly grow in recent months and is in the process of adding to its number with new appointments set to take its headcount to 40.

We have a fantastic proposition as a company, but that relies on talented people and we have found a great many skilled people in Sunderland Martin Williams, Saggezza’s managing director of UK operations

The success follows the sale of one of its divisions to US software giant Cisco.

The San Jose-based brand acquired Saggezza’s Advanced Analytics software and team for an undisclosed sum.

Saggezza has enjoyed significant growth since opening up an office in Sunderland Software Centre in 2014.

Its current recruitment drive follows a number of new client wins across the business and – as the company prepares to keep up its record – it has moved into a larger office that is big enough for 50 members of staff.

Martin Williams, Saggezza’s managing director of UK operations, said: “We have a fantastic proposition as a company, but that relies on talented people and we have found a great many skilled people in Sunderland, able to help us take the business to the next level.

“The latest wave of expansion is yet more fantastic news for the Sunderland team and shows the level of confidence we have in the area’s ability to produce some of the most highly-prized people out there.”

The company has been supported with its expansion by Sunderland City Council’s business investment team.

Council leader Paul Watson said: “Saggezza is a fantastic business, something that has been demonstrated clearly by Cisco’s decision to buy out one of its divisions.

“Sunderland is home to a growing tech and digital sector, and the University of Sunderland, Sunderland College and others are responding to that by producing skilled, talented individuals who can meet the fast-changing needs of businesses in this dynamic field.