Images released as police investigate race attack on woman

Images have been released by police as they probe a racially aggravated assault on a woman in a Sunderland street.

Northumbria Police officers investigating the attack have released an image of a man they would like to speak to.

The incident happened on around 3pm on Monday, June 19, in Suffolk Street in Hendon.

Police say a man shouted abuse at a woman before going up to her and threatening her.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and released an image of a man they would like to speak to as its believed he was in the area at the time.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 763 210617.