If not university, then what next? Advice for Sunderland students on A-Level day

Thousands of 17 and 18 year olds across Sunderland will have got their results today.

For some it may mean and need a change in what they thought was their life’s direction.

If the grades don’t match the university offer and there is no place, then what are the options? Do you go into clearing and accept a place at a university or on a course that wasn’t really your choice, do you re-sit your exams or do you completely rethink?

At JB Skills Training Ltd, a leading training provider based in Sunderland, the 60 plus team is well geared up to help those who follow the ‘complete rethink’ route and decide to earn while they learn.

The provider has a raft of apprenticeship courses and positions within companies in the area that could be the route to kick starting the perfect career.

Courses offered include a range of levels in subjects including ICT, Social Media, Business Admin, First Aid, Lean Office, IT, Warehousing and Storage, Health and Social Care, Business Improvement, Kitchen and Food Production, Customer Care and many more!

Dave MacMillan, managing director of JB Skills Training, said: “Not passing A Levels and going to University doesn’t mean you can’t have a successful career.

“In fact many people find apprenticeships a better way to start a career of their choice - you’ll become a valuable member of your new team, where you’ll be able to share your ideas and see them make positive improvements to the business.

"92% of apprentices in work said their apprenticeship had positively impacted their career, showing how an apprenticeship could put you ahead of the rest.”

JB Skills, in just the last three years, has helped over 750 learners through apprenticeships to secure their futures and enjoy successful careers. One of those apprentices is Claudia Bradford.

Having started a qualification on leaving school to follow a career in fashion, Claudia soon realised her prospects were going to be limited. And so she applied to undertake an apprenticeship at JB Skills in Business Administration Level 3.

Over the last 12 months Claudia has worked as part of the administration team at JB Skills HQ in the Software Centre, and has been fully supported through studying for her qualification. She has now been taken on in a full time role as compliance offer.

Claudia, however, wants to climb the ladder at the award winning training company that supplies bespoke training packages for employers and individuals, function skills courses and apprenticeships.

“When I left school, I didn’t know what I wanted to do. Having made a false start into fashion, I then spotted the opportunity with JB Skills and now have a realistic and exciting career path all lined up," she said.

"I’m delighted to have passed my qualifications and have a full time job, but now I want to train to be a team leader within the company, so I will be starting that qualification soon.

“The best part about getting this permanent job is the team here. I would have hated leaving after my 12 months training – they are so supportive, it’s a nice environment and whilst we work really hard, we also have lots of fun.”

As compliance officer Claudia carries the responsible role of ensuring that paperwork is ship shape for learners of all calibers from across the UK who are embarking on courses. The work is varied and busy, as JB Skills has trained over 2000 people in functional skills as well as apprenticeships, working with a whole host of funders and partners who each have their own paperwork.

More information on JB Skills for learners and employers is available at www.jb-skillstraining.co.uk

