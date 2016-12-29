Hunt begins for Echo reader who wants to transform their look in 2017

Fancy a new you for the new year?

The Echo has teamed up with health and fitness coach Tim Ford to give away a bespoke exercise package worth £700 which could transform one reader’s life.

Tim Ford at Fitness Bank in Ashbrooke

The winner will receive 12 weeks of bespoke fitness coaching with Tim, who runs Live Well Training, as well as nutritional support and unlimited use of Fitness Bank in Douro Terrace, Ashbrooke, for the duration of the three months.

Tim says he wants to make a real difference to someone’s approach to fitness and is looking for a male or female over 16, who is five stone or more overweight, who is committed to making a change.

Following a health consultation, he will work with them for two hour-long sessions a week, instructing them on how to use the equipment, training them and offering them nutritional advice.

“I’m looking for someone who really wants to make a change,” he said. “For some people getting fit is something they’ve been thinking about for a while but never got round to it.

Fitness trainer Tim Ford launching New Year fitness competition

“Often people think of new year, new you, as a gimmick but sometimes January can provide the perfect opportunity to kick start their fitness and make a change, to be the best version of themselves in 2017.

“Sometimes having that motivational accountability is what they need to see them through and get the results they’re looking for.”

He added: “The winner will receive full nutritional support on a one-to-one basis, a bespoke fitness plan and support outside of the sessions as well by phone and email.”

Tim says, as well as helping someone make a difference to their health and fitness, he wants to give them the tools to make it sustainable.

Last year's winner Alexandra Watson

He said: “In the first few weeks they can expect to see an improvement in energy levels and how they sleep, as well as feeling firmer and losing a few pounds. Then after that it’s about adapting the programme to keep pushing them and keeping the sessions varied to trick the body.

“Another thing people notice is their confidence increasing, which is something hard to measure but, for me, is often the most important.”

Tim ran a similar competition last January with the Echo in which winner Alexandra Watson from South Hylton lost a stone ahead of her wedding day.

“The sessions with Alex went really well, she worked hard and was consistent and that’s what gets results,” said Tim.

For more on Live Well Training visit http://www.livewelltraining.co.uk/



Anyone can enter the competition, as long as there are no health reasons as to why they couldn’t exercise. But they should be willing to have their progress featured in the Echo.

To be in with a chance of winning send a letter, outlining your reasons why you want to lose weight, as well as your current weight and contact details, to Fitness Competition, Katy Wheeler, Johnston Press North East, 2nd Floor, Alexander House, 1 Mandarin Road, Rainton Bridge Business Park. Houghton, DH4 5RA.

Alternatively, you can email your letter to Katy.Wheeler@jpress.co.uk

Closing date: Thursday, January 12.