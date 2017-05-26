Hundreds to attend Careers Fair in Sunderland

The countdown has begun to an annual event aimed at helping Sunderland students get the inside track on the region’s leading businesses.

And, with one month to go until the start of Work Discovery Week, organisers are urging businesses who want to showcase their companies to sign up for the opening day Careers Fair.

Work Discovery Week is now in its fifth year and it is part of the successful Work Discovery Sunderland programme.

It helps students develop skills and gain insight into various industries before choosing their career path.

The careers day is held from June 26 to June 30 and will bring together around 1,000 youngsters from schools across Sunderland for five days of activities and visits to key employers.

It all starts with a careers fair featuring trade stands, workshops, challenges and hands-on activities at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.

Companies will get the chance to highlight their sector and the career prospects within their particular industry and every student involved in the opening day will be there.

Paul McEldon, co-chair of Work Discovery Sunderland, said the fair was a great way for organisations to engage with young people.

“Every year the Careers Fair has been over-subscribed, with a fantastic range of companies involved so that the young people really get the chance to get first hand information on a range of possible careers,” he said.

“We are now urging anyone who wants to take a stand to ensure they do so very quickly, to ensure they don’t miss out.”

Stands at the Careers Fair are £200 plus VAT and anyone interested should email bernice@sortedpr.com.

Work Discovery Week is supported by SAFC, NEEC and Sunderland City Council and is being sponsored by a range of leading businesses.

These include Sunderland College, the University of Sunderland and MAKE It Sunderland, as well as Nissan, Calsonic Kansei, Accenture, Liebherr, Gentoo, the Bridges, North East LEP, Northern Print Solutions and Sunderland Business Improvement District.

Businesses looking to be involved should contact Stephanie Rose stephanie.rose@sunderland.gov.uk for more information.