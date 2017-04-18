Historic Sunderland building set to be demolished to make way for five-storey student accommodation

An historic Sunderland building is set to be demolished to make way for five-storey student accommodation.

Proposals to turn the derelict former Speeding’s Sailworks in Monkwearmouth into 68 student bedrooms go before a planning committee next week.

Former J Speeding Sailworks, Whickham Street, Sunderland.

And officers at Sunderland City Council have recommended the North Sunderland Development Control Sub-committee approves the plans, subject to conditions.

The late 19th century warehouse, in Whickham Street, is said in the planning report to be of ‘industrial heritage significance’.

Aside from the 68 en-suite rooms, the proposals designed by Fitz Architects, include 14 communal spaces over the five floors.

There are also plans for a parking area for four cars, including one disabled bay, as well as a large cycle storage area.

Subject to the imposition of relevant conditions, the proposal is considered to be acceptable Planning report

One letter of objection and a petition with 19 signatures has been received by the council.

The main concerns of nearby residents, include; the proximity to the adjacent retirement apartments; the possibility of asbestos in the building; lack of car parking; possibility of rats; potential accumulation of rubbish; and the likelihood of nearby residential properties being affected by noise from the development.

One of the conditions stipulates the careful removal of the stone sign which reads ‘J. Speeding & Co Sail Works’ to be donated to Sunderland Museum.

Meanwhile, a second application to build student apartment on a large corner plot on the corner of North Bridge Street and Barclay Street, is facing refusal.

North Bridge Street, Sunderland.

Applicant Sunderland Accommodation Services’s plan is to demolish the large detached Victorian property on the 712 sq.m. site, replacing it with 11 self-contained apartments, providing a total of 53 bedrooms.

The property lies immediately adjacent to Grade II listed Hebron Church and Barclay Lodge and opposite the Grade II* listed Monkwearmouth Station Museum.

Each flat would include a communal room with an open-plan kitchen, and all bedrooms would be en-suite.

One objection was received by a resident of nearby Howick Park, raising concerns over privacy, potential disturbance, traffic impact and right to light. It also questions the need for more student accommodation in the area.

The report concludes: “The proposals would lead to substantial harm to two Grade II listed buildings and less than substantial harm to one Grade II* listed building, by virtue of the loss of the existing building together with the unacceptable design, scale, massing and layout of the proposed building.”

The committee meets on Tuesday, April 25, at Sunderland Civic Centre.