Have your say on plans to improve the A19 in Sunderland and South Tyneside

People in Sunderland and South Tyneside have the chance to find out more about plans to improve capacity, journey times and safety on the A19.

A public consultation into improvements to the Downhill Lane junction follows the preferred route announcement made by Highways England in June

The proposals include plans to create a roundabout above the A19 by building a new bridge to the south of the existing bridge and realigning the southern slip roads which connect to the A19. The existing northern slip roads will become link roads to the Testos junction improvement.

Two events will be held offering members of the public the opportunity to find out more.

They will be held on Friday, September 22, from 2pm until 8pm at Bunny Hill Customer Service Centre in Hylton Lane, and, on Saturday, September 23, from 10am until 3pm at the Quality Hotel in Boldon.

Highways England project manager Paul Ahdal said: “We would really like people to come along to these public consultation events which are being held to give local people the opportunity to find out more and have their say.

“This is an exciting scheme and we look forward to people coming along to find out more about the proposals and give us feedback.”

The consultation started on Monday and will carry on until Sunday, October 22.

For more information please visit the scheme website or email a19testosjunctionimp@highwaysengland.co.uk

More than a thousand people have signed a petition launched by the Sunderland Echo and Shields Gazette in a bid to make the A19 safer.

Our Safe A19 campaign is calling on the Government to carry out an inquiry into the route and put in measures to cut the number of collisions and delays.

It can be signed here

