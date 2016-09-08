Have your say on North East Ambulance Service

Members of the public have the chance to put their questions to North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) bosses at the trust's Annual Members and General Meeting this month.

The event will include a review of the last year and a chance for Trust members, governors and the public to hear an overview of the activities over the last year, including key achievements and challenges.

There is an opportunity to meet the board of directors, view the annual accounts and the annual report, and ask questions as part of an open forum.

As well as looking at emergency performance, the event is also a chance to showcase the trust’s other services, such as its Patient Transport Service, the training it delivers to communities and commercial audiences and the medical support cover it provides at events.

The meeting will be held at Sunderland University’s National Glass Centre from 2pm on Thursday, September 29.

NEAS chairman Ashley Winter said: "We are incredibly proud of the services we offer and the amazing work carried out by our staff every day of the year.

"Over the last year, our service has answered 1.160 million emergency 999 and NHS 111 calls, responded to 295,855 incidents that resulted in a patient being taken to hospital, treated and discharged 19,949 patients with telephone advice and treated and discharged 85,021 patients at home.

"Our AGM provides us with the opportunity to reflect on the last year and our challenges and successes but it also allows us the opportunity to promote the other services we offer and show that we are so much more than 999.

"We hope you will join us in our celebration of what has been achieved over the last year and what we hope to achieve over the next year and beyond.”

Anyone who would like to attend the AGM is asked to contact Trust Secretary, Jennifer Boyle, in advance via email at Jennifer.boyle@neas.nhs.uk or on 0191 430 2001. More information available here.