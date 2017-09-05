Have your say on new A19 junction proposal

Transport bosses have launched a consultation to garner the views of the public on a £150million overhaul of the A19.

The series of exhibition events come on the back of Highways England’s announcement, in late June, of a preferred route for the Downhill Lane junction scheme.

The Downhill Lane junction

The huge package of road improvements to help traffic flows on the A19 in Sunderland and South Tyneside is designed to alleviate bottlenecks on the busy road by constructing new bridges and flyovers.

The proposals would see a second bridge added south of the current junction - presently a busy single bridge - which will cut journey times between Nissan and the A19 by five minutes.

Proposals for the Testo’s junction would see a flyover built to bypass the roundabout in a bid to keep traffic flowing to and from the Tyne Tunnel.

Highways England state: “The Downhill Lane Junction is a major junction forming the intersection of the A19 with the A1290, located just over 5km south of the Tyne Tunnel entrance at Jarrow in South Tyneside and approximately 1.2km south of the Testos junction.

It forms the junction between the A19 and the A1290, which is one of the main access routes for the Nissan car plant, and Washington road, which runs into Sunderland Highways England

“It forms the junction between the A19 and the A1290, which is one of the main access routes for the Nissan car plant, and Washington road, which runs into Sunderland.”

The agency has now published a Statement of Community Consultation (SoCC) detailing the proposals in a public consultation prior to submitting a planning application

The consultation will take place from Monday, September 11, until Sunday, October 22.

Exhibition events will be held on Friday, September 22, from 2pm until 8pm at Bunny Hill Customer Service Centre in Hylton Lane, and, on Saturday, September 23, from 10am until 3pm at the Quality Hotel in Boldon.

The SoCC can be viewed online at www.highways.gov.uk /a-19-testos-downhill-lane from Monday, September 11.

Paper copies will be available to view throughout the consultation period from Boldon Village Hall, Bunny Hill Customer Service Centre, East Boldon Library, Hebburn Central, Hedworthfield Community Centrew, Jarrow Library, The Quadrus Centre in Boldon Colliery, The Word in South Shields, Sunderland City Centre Customer Service Centre, in Fawcett Street, and at Washington Library.

A paper copy can also be provided free of charge on request from the project team. Email A19DownHillLane@highwaysengland.co.uk or write to A19/A1290 Downhill Lane Junction Improvement Team, Highways England, Lateral, 8 City Walk, Leeds, LS11 9AT, or call 0300 470 2683.

* The Safe A19 campaign being run by the Sunderland Echo, Shields Gazette and Hartlepool Mail has now received more than 1,000 signatures.

Together, we are calling on the Government to carry out an inquiry into safety on the road, which saw more than 70 people injured in collisions last year alone, along the stretch between Wolviston and Boldon.

To back the campaign, visit www.change.org/p/department-for-transport-safe-a19-a-call-for-an-inquiry-into-safety-on-the-dual-carriageway-through-the-north-east