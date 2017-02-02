Have you seen missing Sunderland teenager Shanice Simpson?

Police are appealing for help to find a missing Sunderland teenager.

Shanice Simpson, 17, of Kirkside, New Herrington, was last seen at Eldon Square in Newcastle at around 9am on Tuesday, January 31.

Police inquiries are ongoing to find her but both police and her familly are growing increasingly concerned as it is out of character for Shanice.

Shanice is described as white, around 5ft 4in tall, with mousey shoulder length hair.

She was last seen wearing grey faded jeans and a white jumper with black lace over the top of it.

Shanice, or anyone who knows of her whereabouts, can contact police on 101 quoting log 861 31/01/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.