Have you seen missing Sunderland man Glyn Fell?

Police are growing increasingly concerned for a missing Sunderland man.

Glyn Fell, 52, was reported missing by his partner at around 11am yesterday (Wednesday).

Glyn is described as 5'9" tall of medium build with a shaven head. He was last seen wearing a black Armani tracksuit.

Enquiries to locate him are ongoing but both police and his family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Glyn does not have his medication with him and so officers really need to locate him to ensure he is safe and well.

Glyn, or anyone with information on his whereabouts, is asked to call 101 quoting reference 1374237.