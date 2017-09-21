Ground-breaking vision for Sunderland’s Stadium Village reach next stage

The potential for a ground-breaking leisure village development surrounding the Stadium of Light has reached the next stage after cabinet members at Sunderland City Council gave a draft document their seal of approval.

The decision means that a six-week consultation into the The Stadium Village Masterplan will soon get underway to gauge public opinion on the proposals – which could include a velodrome, ice arena and indoor climbing wall.

An image of how a plaza area could look near to the Stadium of Light.

The Stadium Park vision also describe creating a new conference arena, hotel, restaurants and bars on land close to the home of Sunderland AFC.

Other suggestions include 200 new homes, a creative business hub and landscaped parkland.

As part of their decision, ruling cabinet members also approved interim planning guidance which will be finalised after the end of the consultation period.

Cabinet secretary Coun Mel Speding said: “As a city it’s very important that we set down guidelines for development and this is what we are doing here with this draft Masterplan.

“The council and its development partners in the public and private sectors are continuing to help bring more investment into the city to improve and expand employment, leisure and housing opportunities.

“And that is exactly what has been drafted here for around the stadium with this Masterplan – recognition that there’s a variety of mixed uses for this very important site and yet it must be developed sympathetically.

“Like Vaux, this is a former industrial area, parts of it are classed as a brownfield site, and it has further development potential.

“Only 25 years ago this was a major industrial site and few would have believed that it would go on to have one of the country’s best football stadiums built on it, a 50 metre swimming pool and a Hilton hotel.

Mel Speding

“We have to look ahead, we have to aspire, and we have to plan ahead.

“Developers want to know what planning guidelines and policies are in place for an area and a Masterplan such as this helps guide them.

“The council consulted recently on design and development guidelines for the Minster Quarter and we will be following a similar process here for the Stadium Village.

“The council will be announcing more details on how people and businesses can have their say on Stadium Village in coming weeks.”